Mavericks extend streak to six with 6-0 win over Long Island

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

The Omaha hockey team extended their winning streak to six Friday night with a 6-0 victory over the Long Island Sharks. After only leading 1-0 at the end of the second period, the No. 10 Mavericks struck for five third-period goals and picked up right where they left off before the bye.

“Really good win,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet. “We knew they had a lot of transfers in their lineup and they were going to be heavy, a little bit older and that’s what they did. Lots of finished checks, we had to earn what we got and just kind of a similar story to the season so far.”

A similar story indeed. Similar to Lake Superior State, Maine and Alaska, the Mavericks faced a physical team. Similar to opening night, the Mavericks heavily outshot their opponent. Like five of the six previous games, the Mavericks entered the third period only either up by one or tied. Also similar to five of those six games, the Mavericks were the team that scored first.

Brannon McManus gave Omaha a 1-0 lead 6:13 into the contest with a power play goal. After some great puck movement off the faceoff, McManus buried a Taylor Ward cross-ice feed just 27 seconds into the man advantage. It was the first of four Omaha power play goals of the night (the Mavericks finished 4-for-9) and was McManus’ third tally of the season.

The game’s turning point came with just under a minute left in the second period. LIU’s Jordan Timmons was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing Omaha’s Kaden Bohlsen, which gave the Mavericks top power play unit a long opportunity to start the third. With 4:09 of power play time to begin the final frame, Ward scored twice in a 2:23 span to stretch the lead to 3-0.

The goals were Ward’s sixth and the seventh of the season. Six of his seven goals have come on the power play, which is the second-most in the NCAA.

“I don’t think we were very happy with our second (period) as a unit and the coaching staff agreed,” Ward said of that power play. “Gabs made sure we were focused going into the third period and our power play got hot there. It was just a credit to us for refocusing and that’s one of the things we focus on when things aren’t going our way — to refocus and get back to our game.”

Omaha’s power play is now 11-for-39 on the season. That unit had been a big focus in practice this week and capitalized when it mattered most.

“We had a couple looks early so it was nice to kind of digest how they’re penalty killing and if they changed anything from the pre-scout we did on them,” Gabinet said. “It was pretty similar but a little bit different, so we made a couple adjustments there in between periods. Nice to see them get rewarded.”

Just a little over two minutes after Ward’s second goal of the contest, Tyler Weiss backhanded one over LIU netminder Kris Carlson to make it 4-0 Omaha. Those three goals in the opening 5:29 of the period gave Omaha the momentum they were able to ride throughout the remainder of the third.

Although Omaha outshot LIU 15-5 in the second period and hit multiple posts on top of it, Gabinet said it’s proof that sometimes the results are going to come and you have to stick with it. In addition to the goals, the Mavericks played smarter and tighter defensively in the third.

“We were playing pretty solid the first two periods, generating some chances and give them credit too, they (LIU) played hard,” Gabinet said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to stick with it and sometimes you have to be okay with nothing.”

Kevin Conley stretched the lead to five with 7:35 left for his second goal of the season. Although his goal came even strength, Conley was also a big factor in the four power play goals. Ward’s six goals are what stands out, but Conley has arguably gotten some of the most looks on that power play unit lately.

Whether it be a broken stick, shot off the post or a fanned one-time shot from the top of the circle, it’s also seemed as if the Omaha captain has been snakebit at times lately. Finding the back of the net Friday night provided a little sense of relief.

“There was a little monkey on the back, but as long as we keep executing and are crisp with passes it’ll come,” Conley said.

Brandon Scanlin tacked on the final blow with 2:03 left, hammering home a McManus feed on the power play for his first goal of the season. With the win, Omaha is now 6-1-0 on the season and will look to complete their third consecutive sweep on Saturday. Game two will get underway at 7:07 p.m.

“We take it day by day,” Ward said. “We woke up this morning and focused on winning the game tonight and we’ll do the same thing tomorrow morning.”

News and notes

Matt Miller left the game injured after his first shift and did not return. Gabinet said Miller has a “mild” lower-body injury and is most likely out for game two on Saturday. It’s likely Jimmy Glynn will return to the lineup in Miller’s place.

Kaden Bohlsen went down hard on the play that led to the Timmons major penalty and game misconduct. Bohlsen made it off the ice under his own power and was back on the bench to start the third period. Bohlsen picked up his first point of the season with an assist on Tyler Weiss’ third-period goal.

Isaiah Saville stopped all 23 shots fired his way and picked up his second shutout of the season. It was the fourth shutout of his career.

Ward led Omaha skaters with four points (2-2-4) while McManus and Scanlin each finished with three (1-2-3). Nine different Omaha skaters had at least one point.

Omaha outshot LIU 32-14 over the final two periods (17-9 in the third) and 41-23 overall.

Davis Pennington made his first collegiate start alongside Kirby Proctor.

Long Island is the 63rd different opponent Omaha has ever played all-time and the 59th team the Mavericks have ever defeated.

