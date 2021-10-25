Mavericks earn fourth straight sweep with win at St. Thomas

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

After jumping out to a perfect 6-0 start in Summit League play, the Mavericks hit their first bump in the road during the conference play with a tough 3-2 home loss against South Dakota. It’d be easy to let that loss carry over. However, that was not the case. Instead, Omaha has now rattled off four straight 3-0 sweeps, the latest coming Saturday afternoon at St. Thomas.

The streak started with a convincing home win over South Dakota State on Oct. 16, as Omaha took the three sets 25-8, 25-18 and 25-18 respectively. The Mavericks followed that up three days later with another 3-0 win over Kansas City. Omaha also took that match in a much tighter fashion as the Mavericks won the three sets by scores of 25-14, 29-27 and 25-22.

Those winning ways followed the Mavericks on the road. After a slow start last Thursday at Western Illinois, Omaha rallied in the first set for a 25-17 win and took both of the final two sets 25-15.

Saturday’s contest in St. Paul was another 3-0 final, but this time, the Mavericks got out to an early lead in the first set and never looked back. Omaha won the opening set 25-10 and closed it out with 25-15 and 25-17 wins in the final two. McKenna Ruch led the Mavericks with 14 kills and had four ace serves.

Sadie Limback and Marriah Buss led the Mavericks in kills through 11 conference matches with 150 and 121 respectively. Thirteen of those 150 came in the Mavericks’ win at Western Illinois. Limback also has exactly 100 digs, which is third on the team behind Claire Mountjoy (143) and Jaiden Centeno (190).

Omaha remains atop the Summit League standings at 10-1 in conference play and the Mavericks are now 13-8 overall following the win over the Tommies. They’ll be idle until a much-anticipated match at Denver on Oct. 30. Omaha beat Denver 3-1 at Baxter Arena on Oct. 2.

