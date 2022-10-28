Mavericks Cross Country Takes First at Inaugural Meet

Abby Plouzek

Sports Editor

In the inaugural Platte River Rumble hosted by Creighton and UNO, the Mavericks nabbed a fourth-place finish with ten total teams competing. The team hasn’t competed at home since 2018.

Omaha head coach Cliff Cisar said: “Our team handled it like champs today and put together arguably our best meet ever in the Division 1 era. This a great steppingstone as we begin to head into championship season.”

Freshman Kamryn Ensley finished second overall with a time of 21:02.4. Ensley has finished top ten in every race this season. Most notably Ensley set the school record in the 6K at the Gans Creek Classic with a time of 20:57.6 in September.

Just one minute behind Ensley, Sophomore, Madeline Yardley, finished 19th with a time of 22:08.1.

Maya Nachtigal was right behind Yardley with a finishing time of 22:09.7 earning a 20th place finish.

The Mavericks were supported in their first home race by fellow athletes, strength coaches and more. Cisar expressed his gratitude for the supporters, he was quoted saying how grateful the team was for the support.

The team will compete in the Summit League Championship tournament in Grand Forks, ND on Oct. 29th.

Comments

comments