Mask mandate lifted in Omaha

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

On Feb. 16, the mask mandate in Omaha was lifted.

Dr. Lindsay Huse, Health Director for the City of Omaha, decided to lift the mandate after reviewing the Metro Omaha Hospital occupancy rate. Although hospital capacity has not been maintained below 85%, the number of COVID-19 patients in the metro has continued to fall.

The mandate was originally extended last week due to Omaha not meeting the necessary COVID criteria, but reported cases have been dropping over the last couple of weeks.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department said that “new cases and hospital capacity have reached a satisfactory level as set out in the order.”

Only 106 new positive COVID tests were reported to the health department on Wednesday, Adult ICU occupancy is at 87% and pediatric occupancy sits at 90%.

“Getting vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines remains your best option to avoid serious illness and death,” said the Douglas County Health Department in a statement on Wednesday.

Vaccination rates across the metro have improved, with 71.2% of residents aged five and older being fully vaccinated and 75.5% of residents aged five and older having at least one dose of a vaccine.

