Marticia Stennis receives Employee of the Month at UNO

UNO Prize Patrol surprised Marticia Stennis on Feb. 16, when they awarded her Employee of the Month.

Stennis is a custodian on campus and is part of UNO’s Environmental Services team. She is best known for her friendly character and being reliable on campus by helping staff and students stay up to date on campus policies and procedures.

Her nomination read: “I have had several partners comment on conversations they had as Marti cleans around them, never pausing in her work, but at the same time helping them feel that someone was happy to see them back at the office. It’s hard to describe what a difference this makes, except to say that in a time when people feel scared, unsafe, and alone, being greeted by Marti’s smile as she industriously works her way through the building can change a person’s whole day.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Stennis’s role as a custodian became even more critical.

“Marti plays a unique and underappreciated role in the CEC,” her nominator said. “During COVID, people need to know that their decision to come back into a public space is safe and wise. Marti’s very active presence was a visible notification to our partners that the building was continually being cleaned and sanitized, and so without realizing it, I think people felt safer and more welcome.”

To honor the award, Stennis will receive a certificate, a hot/cold tumbler offered by UNO Bookstore, a monetary award, two tickets to a UNO sporting event and even her own designated parking spot.

