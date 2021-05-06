Making note of the mental health resources offered by UNO

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

In a statement addressed to students and staff released on April 19, Chancellor Jeffrey Gold revisited the pains of the coronavirus pandemic and reminded Mavericks of UNO’s many mental health resources.

“The past year has been full of moments that have tested and challenged us,” Gold said. “They have tested us individually, as a campus, as people, and as a nation.”

Gold made sure to pay respects to the 30 million Americans who have fallen ill to COVID-19 and the half a million who have lost their lives to the virus – before additionally recognizing those who have been out of work, endured delays in their educational journeys, or otherwise simply suffered through “endless social isolation.”

Furthermore, Gold spoke of the sociopolitical struggles that have taken our country by storm throughout 2020 and into 2021, such as the many recent mass shootings, the rise in anti-AAPI hate crimes, and January’s alarming assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In the face of such strife, Gold assured that UNO was a safe place for all, and a home where hate would not be tolerated.

“As I have clearly stated before, and I will reiterate here, UNO is a community that is a place anyone regardless of race, nationality, creed, gender, sexuality, or background is not only welcome, but supported,” Gold said. “There is absolutely no place here for hate or violence of any kind, and those that choose to engage in these practices will not find sanctuary at our university and are not a welcome member of the Maverick Family.”

Knowing that the end of the semester will bring even more stress, Gold felt it imperative to call upon staff and students to take advantage of mental health resources offered on campus.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) are available to all enrolled students regardless of modality (i.e. in person or online classes). Appointments can be scheduled by calling 402-554-2409.

The Faculty and Staff Employee Assistance Program (FSEAP) provides confidential counseling and referral services to benefit-eligible Faculty and Staff and their eligible dependents. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 402-354-8000.

Finally, if any student or staff member is a victim of an instance of violence or hate, they should report it the UNO Department of Public Safety by calling 402-554-2911 and/or reporting a Bias and Hate Incident online.

“In the coming days and weeks, please take care of yourself and take care of each other,” Gold said. “You are seen. You are important. You have value as a member of the Maverick family. You are welcome here.”

Comments

comments