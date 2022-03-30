Maha Festival announces 2022 lineup

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

The 14th annual Maha Festival will be a two-day event taking place on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30 at Aksarben Village.

The event will start on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and will finish on Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight. It will feature Beach House, Princess Nokia and Car Seat Headrest.

Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. at MahaFestival.com.

Friday night’s headliner will be Car Seat Headrest, a lo-fi pop/indie rock band from Seattle. The band is listed as one of Pitchfork’s most anticipated tours of 2022.

Bartees Strange, who is touring with Car Seat Headrest, will also be performing on Friday. He picked up hardcore and emo music to generate his style and will be bringing his electric music mix to Omaha.

The final artist for Friday will be Sweeping Promises, an alternative/indie/post-punk band from Lawrence, Kan., whose songs were made for punk-packed dance parties.

The headliner for Saturday will be Beach House, a dream pop/alternative/indie duo from Baltimore. The duo had the top-selling album in America on the March 5 Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

Princess Nokia, the hip-hop/rap artist from New York City, will also be performing on Saturday. She is known for her signature themes of female empowerment and acceptance of all gender and sexual expression.

PUP is an indie/punk/rock band from Toronto and will be among the artists for Saturday. They will be making a stop at Maha after Coachella and their spring headline tour.

Indigo De Souza from Asheville, N.C, will also play on Saturday. She has been making music since she was nine years old and her genre generates around indie rock and pop. She self-released her first album in 2018, which got picked up by Saddle Creek Records.

Another artist on Saturday will be Sudan Archives from Los Angeles. She adds her elements of R&B and experimental electronic music to her songs.

Wrapping up the list for Saturday’s artists will be Geese, an indie rock/post-punk group from Brooklyn that started putting out self-produced songs on Spotify right after high school.

Maha is a nonprofit organization fueled by 1,000 dedicated volunteers. They focus on bringing people together through producing cultural experiences that have a positive impact on the city of Omaha.

Since 2009, Maha has had 100+ music acts, dozens of speakers and attendees from all over the United States.

