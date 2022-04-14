Lorraine Street receives KUDOS award

Sara Meadows

The Nebraska Board of Regents named Lorraine Street as the recipient of the April 2022 KUDOS award.

Street is a clerical assistant in the Office of Field Experiences within UNO’s College of Education. She has been recognized for her advocacy and support.

As a problem solver and student advocate, Street has embodied UNO’s Maverick spirit through her dedication of helping future educators as they transition from being a student to leading their own life.

As one nominator wrote: “Students and faculty seek her out because they know she will always take the time to find out the answers to their questions.”

In her role of keeping the office running, Street often has to switch between tasks quickly and within a timely manner.

“If you know Lorraine, you can count on her to see every situation through to the end,” another nominator wrote. “I have personally watched her email and call students when they need her guidance.”

Street is not only a hard worker, but also a resource for her colleagues.

“She has been at UNO for many years and has so much knowledge to share with the rest of the office and college,” a nominator wrote. “With all of her responsibilities, she is still always available to answer questions or train a new staff member.”

The University of Nebraska KUDOS award recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding employees and is presented six times a year during NU Board of Regents meetings.

Is there an employee you feel is deserving of the KUDOS award? Nominate them today through UNO’s People Are Everything software.

