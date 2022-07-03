Local teens in UNO summer program to perform ‘FAME’ at Gene Leahy Mall reopening

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

After three years of renovations, local teens help kick off the grand re-opening of the Gene Leahy Mall.

The UNO College of Communications, Fine Arts and Media, and UNO Theatre have partnered with Omaha Public Schools to introduce a new tuition-free Summer Musical Theatre Academy.

“This program is an amazing way to connect Omaha’s artistic youth with professionals,” says UNO Chancellor Li.

The academy is an incredible opportunity for high school theatre students and theatre tech students to apply for cast and crew positions.

“It is our plan for the Summer Musical Theatre Academy to become an annual showcase for the best young musical theatre performers in our city,” says UNO College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media Dean, Michael L. Hilt.

The academy’s production “FAME the Musical” represents 21 area schools and 8 school districts. The cast features 29 high school performers and a crew of 18 high school technicians.

Performances of “FAME the Musical” started on July 1-2 in the UNO Weber Fine Arts Building Theatre.

In honor of the grand re-opening, the last performance will take place at the new Gene Leahy Mall’s Pavilion Stage on July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

“UNO has a strong technical theatre wing and we thought this was an important area of training,” says UNO Theatre Instructor, Hal France.

For more information about the Summer Musical Theatre Academy or about the shows, contact Hal France at hfrance@unomaha.edu .

