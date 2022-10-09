Kevin Hovendick receives Employee of the Month for his commitment to student life

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

Recognized for dedication to creating a positive experience for on-campus students, Kevin Hovendick, maintenance manager for UNO Housing and Residence Life, has been named UNO’s Employee of the Month for September 2022.

Hovendick was nominated for exemplifying his commitment to students through his leadership, collegiality, and ability to project manage. He was surprised by the UNO Prize Patrol on Monday, Sept. 26, through a celebration of his recognition.

Recently, University Village underwent a significant renovation that needed to be completed on a tight timeline over the summer. With only days until students were set to move in this August, Hovendick dedicated extra hours to effectively managing his team so that students felt at home on their first day in campus housing.

“I don’t know that anyone other than Kevin could have pulled it off the way he did,” one nominator said. “His years of experience and knowledge with maintenance and construction project management were put to a very difficult test … His efforts resulted in a resident move-in weekend that had minimal issues.”

Hovendick was also applauded for his talents in easing staff and students, thanks to his calm but jovial demeanor.

“Kevin has shared examples in the past where students were very confused, and he has helped them to understand what is happening or needs to be done,” a nominator said. “I think this is unique and … is a great service to our students who are figuring out living on their own for the first time.”

Much of Hovendick’s work involves responding to issues that arise across everything from electrical, HVAC, plumbing and more. His wealth of experience continues to help housing staff navigate each request with elevated customer service and efficiency. One nominator wrote:

“An example of Kevin’s adaptability was during the second week of this fall semester when plumbings issues caused water to flood into the main-floor apartment units in an entire building in University Village at 12:30 a.m. Kevin responded to campus in person in the middle of the night and helped guide a team of staff in getting the apartments cleaned. He also was able to use his network to get a plumber to campus at 1:00 a.m. to get the plumbing issue completely resolved within about three hours of its onset.”

Above all, it is Hovendick’s commitment to students that stands out.

“We were working with an international student who had just arrived on campus; the student didn’t have any bedding, and we learned that hers was not set to arrive until a few days later,” a nominator said. “Kevin helped ensure that the student got the bedding they needed, even though that wasn’t a requirement and took a bit of time on an extremely busy day. Kevin consistently goes above and beyond expectations to ensure that all students have.”

Included in his award for Employee of the Month, Hovendick received a certificate, a hot/cold tumbler provided by the UNO Bookstore, a monetary award, two tickets to a UNO sporting event and the use of a designated parking space.

For questions about Employee of the Month or to make a nomination, contact Kristina Hoffmann at kristinahoffmann@unomaha.edu.

Comments

comments