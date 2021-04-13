Kametani delivers OT goal, pushing Mavericks into three-way tie atop the Summit League

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

He’s led the way offensively for the Mavericks for most of this season, and junior Hugo Kametani came up clutch yet again, as his overtime goal gave the Mavericks a 2-1 road win over Oral Roberts.

At 6-2-1 overall and 5-3-1 in conference play, the Mavericks moved into a three-way tie at the top of the Summit League standings. Oral Roberts had previously occupied that top spot, but they now sit tied with Omaha and Kansas City with 16 points. Denver is right behind with 12 points, who the Mavericks will face in their final two regular season contests.

Kametani’s winner came just under three minutes into the overtime session and was his seventh of the season, which leads both the Omaha roster and the Summit League. However, the night didn’t get off to a promising start. The Golden Eagles took a 1-0 lead six minutes into the match and Omaha trailed until the 85th minute.

That’s when the Mavericks answered back. Junior Noutoua took a pass from Nil Ayats and found the back of the net, tying the match up and sending it to overtime. Just two days earlier, the Mavericks and Golden Eagles played to a 1-1 tie in overtime. However, Kametani made no mistake in the rematch. It’s Omaha’s first overtime win of the 2021 season.

The Mavericks also saw a strong performance from senior Jeremy Pollard between the pipes, who finished the night with three saves and picked up his sixth win of the season.

After a schedule postponement, Omaha will now host the Pioneers on Thurs. April 15 at Caniglia Field. That match is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. They’ll then travel to Denver three days later to face the Pioneers in the regular season finale at 2 p.m. CT on April 18.

