Hurts Donut Co. to open a store in Omaha on September 30

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

Hurts Donut Co., a popular specialty donut chain, will open its very first Omaha store on Sept. 30 at 1726 N. 120th St.

The store was originally set to open on Wednesday, April 22, but issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this event.

“Right now we are doing our part to flatten the curve, but everything is ready to go and we are so ready to serve you when we can get back to business as (un)usual!” the company stated in a post on their public Facebook account in April 2020.

While the store unfortunately couldn’t open for customers yet, Hurts did continue to work on maintenance and construction throughout the summer.

“Our store will be overflowing with totally loud colors, subtle, silly branding that is sure to make you smile and real swings that you can sit on while you eat,” the company also noted in its April 2020 Facebook post.

Hurts Donut Co. is based out of Springfield, Missouri, and it was founded in 2013. The company’s first Nebraska location, located in Lincoln at 129 N. 10th St., has been open since 2016.

Hurts is well-known across the country for its unique donut flavors, with over 70 varieties of oversized specialty donuts to choose from. Some of their most popular flavors are the Andes Mint donut, the Fruity Pebbles donut and the maple bacon donut, to name a few.

Donuts can be purchased individually or in boxes of either six or 12. In addition, Hurts offers milkshakes with donuts for an additional charge. Each store also serves milk and coffee.

Hurts Donut Co.’s Omaha store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company’s grand opening event begins at 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. The store will be giving away free donuts every day until their grand opening to celebrate.

