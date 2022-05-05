‘Hunger Games’ installment, among others, receives release date

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

CinemaCon revealed plenty to eager movie viewers everywhere, but perhaps the most interesting is the release date of November 17, 2023, for the next Hunger Games chapter, “Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

After much speculation, the release date for this chapter has finally been released. For those who did not realize another installment was in order, this movie is set to be a prequel before Katniss Everdeen.

The film’s Lionsgate synopsis states: “In this return to The Hunger Games years before he would become the tyrannical President of Hunger Games, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a turnaround in his fortunes if he does chosen mentor by Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.”

Although this is huge news for fans of the “Hunger Games” series, this was not the only notable announcement at CinemaCon.

“Avatar 2,” “Thor 4” and “Black Panther 2” all gave release dates at the event, to the excitement of many Disney fans.

However, Lionsgate kept the most attention with revealing release dates for “The Expendables 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” alongside the “Hunger Games” installment.

Lionsgate also revealed footage from the “Borderlands” movie based on the popular video game franchise. Actors such as Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett are all slated to play a role.

Warner Brothers also received much attention from greenlighting “The Batman 2” alongside a variety of other movie releases such as “Elvis” and the new “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie.

Universal also turned heads with trailers for “Jurassic World: Evolution” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Both movies are safe bets to turn into blockbusters, with “Jurassic World” seeing many characters from the original “Jurassic Park” reprising their roles.

After CinemaCon, it is clear movie enthusiasts will have much to look forward to in the coming years.

Comments

comments