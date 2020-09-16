How UNO students have adapted to online learning in the face of COVID-19

Regan Thomas

CONTRIBUTOR

Back to school means back to classes, homework and projects—but this year looks a bit different from the past, as some UNO classes have switched to remote learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gradually, students and professors have adapted to the new learning environment. This can be challenging for some, but others have found the positives in the situation.

Junior Faith Loudon says that remote learning is the safest option right now. Loudon is a music therapy major, and although she would rather be attending in-person classes, she feels it is best for her and other students of UNO to be doing remote learning at the moment.

“I like that UNO is being cautious and is keeping kids and staff safe. I want to eventually get back to in-person classes for everyone, and remote learning is a great way to move towards that,” she said.

Loudon also said that learning remotely has given her extra time to work, which is very important to her. She has enough time in her day to work a full-time job and attend classes.

Many other students try to balance work with school as well. In the past, it may have been harder for students to find a job due to their class schedule. Sophomore Caitlyn Harvey has found it easier to find the balance between work and school since moving to online learning. Harvey has just recently started a new job and is finding that remote learning works well with her schedule.

When asked if she had any goals for herself this semester, Harvey said, “Because I have so much time for homework and studying, I want my grades to reflect that.”

Even though there are positives to online learning, some students feel that they are less motivated to do schoolwork. This is the case for Junior Tyler Rosplock, who feels that he would do better with in person classes.

“Some of the cons with online learning, especially for me, and probably for other students, is that I am an ‘in-person’ learner,” Rosplock said. “I would rather have paper and books in front of me rather than a computer screen.”

Although online classes are presenting themselves to be harder for students like Rosplock, he remains driven to maintain his grades throughout the entire semester. Professors and staff at UNO are trying to make the transition as easy as possible for students. Rosplock said that his professors are very understanding and want to help as much as they can.

While it seems that most students would rather be attending in-person classes, remote learning is clearly the safest option for everyone right now. All students are hoping that this decision is a step in the right direction towards regaining the ability to start meeting in-person again.

