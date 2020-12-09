How Twitter is managing misinformation in 2020 and beyond

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

In one of the most explosive election years in American history, Twitter took significant steps forward in stopping the spread of false information on their social media service, setting new standards for the sharing of ideas through the Internet.

After facing scrutiny for quite some time due to their inability to properly address President Donald Trump’s frequently falsified tweets, Twitter sent shockwaves through the news and media industry when they “fact-checked” the president for the first time on Tuesday, May 26.

One of Trump’s flagged tweets incorrectly stated that “there is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” and that “mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.” Twitter intervened to attach a link to the tweet that invited users to “get the facts about mail-in ballots.” This link led to a collection of news sources that disproved the president’s claims.

At the time, a spokesperson for Twitter indicated that this interference was in accordance with a new company policy focused on limiting “the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content.” Much of this energy was initially devoted to preventing misinformation surrounding COVID-19. However, as the year went on and the nation became embroiled in the chaos of the 2020 election cycle, more precautionary measures were implemented.

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Twitter adjusted its retweet feature, asking users to add their own comment and context to a tweet (known as “quote tweeting”) before simply sharing the post onto their feed. According to Bloomberg, quote tweets have been up 26% since this implementation, while regular retweets have decreased by 23%.

“This change introduced some friction and gave people an extra moment to consider why and what they were adding to the conversation,” Twitter officials stated in a company blog post. “In short, this change slowed the spread of misleading information by virtue of an overall reduction in the amount of sharing on the service.”

In addition, Twitter continues to label tweets that contained “disputed and potentially misleading” information, designating over 300,000 tweets with this distinction between Oct. 27 and Nov. 11. Of those 300,000 “misleading” tweets, 500 were further hidden behind explicit warnings that obscured each tweet’s content until users clicked past a cautionary notification.

President Trump was most affected by Twitter’s decision to “hide” tweets with misinformation, as over a dozen of his tweets were attached with warnings between Election Day and Nov. 7, when Vice President Joe Biden was officially declared the victor of the 2020 election by most media outlets.

Going forward, Twitter intends to persist in monitoring misinformation by researching more effective methods at dispelling deceptive tweets and altering the app where they see fit. They will also be compiling a “longer-form retrospective” on their approach to addressing falsehoods relating to the 2020 election, which is intended for release in early 2021.

“Twitter has a critical role to play in protecting the integrity of the election conversation, and we encourage candidates, campaigns, news outlets and voters to use Twitter respectfully and to recognize our collective responsibility to the electorate to guarantee a safe, fair and legitimate democratic process,” Twitter leads Vijaya Gadde and Kayvon Beykpour stated in a company blog post published in mid-November.

