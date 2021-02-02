How to keep the arts alive at UNO

Makayla Roumph

Although the topic of COVID-19 has created a feeling of information overload for us all, the discussion is essential in assuring the survival of lives, occupations and the arts and entertainment scene.

One way to keep the arts alive on your campus and in your community is to support your local artists. To do so, buy local products, connect with brands whose mission is to uplift local artists and like, comment and share your fellow creatives’ work on social media platforms.

Jack Zerbe, Director of the UNO School of the Arts, said maintaining survival of art education has been a challenge as well, but they are hard at work to keep it alive.

“It’s been a real challenge keeping art education alive during the pandemic, but we are doing it,” Zerbe said.

If you have an interest in art, art history, visual arts, theatre or the writer’s workshop, Zerbe said there are still many opportunities to immerse into these passions and into your community.

Opportunities include taking classes totally online or partially online, taking a tour in person or virtually of the four art galleries in the Weber Fine Arts Building, reading your own work with the writer’s workshop in a virtual space and attending upcoming events like the Shakespeare production in a green screen environment and potentially a live, in-person production outside in the spring of “The Wind in the Willows.”

Hours for the Weber art galleries are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free unless otherwise specified. Face coverings are required while in the gallery and inside of Weber Fine Arts. For any additional details, email jmenard@unomaha.edu.

The “13th Floor Magazine” is also calling for submissions of poetry, prose, visual art, creative nonfiction, fiction, micro fiction or nonfiction and screenplays from students, alumni, faculty and staff for their spring 2021 publication. The deadline is Monday, February 15th and can be submitted via email to 13thfloormagazine@gmail.com. All submissions are read blind, so remove all identifying material within the body of your writing and/or artwork. File names should include the genre and title of your work. To view further guidelines, visit their website.

The Weber Fine Arts Building houses all of these opportunities, and they welcome you with open arms to pursue your crafts and interests, despite the circumstances. Most events are free, and for those that do charge admission, your MavCard almost always serves as a free ticket.

Also listen in on their website to the Artist-to-Artist podcasts, “monthly podcasts to the insights of makers, shapers and writers of creative expression.” The development of this series was to serve as a tool to maintain a “cutting-edge” faculty and to provide in-house remote learning opportunities to benefit faculty, students and the general public. The pandemic may have cancelled many activities, but it doesn’t have to cancel experiences to learn and connect during a very disconnected time.

Stay up to date on upcoming events, news and stories at arts.unomaha.edu because the UNO School of the Arts is “where Nebraska arts begin.”

