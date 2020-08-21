How Students can stay safe while using H&K

Jack Hoover

With rising COVID cases, there may not be any sports to watch at UNO for a while.

While there may be limitations and restrictions placed on organized athletic competition on campus, that doesn’t mean that students can’t stay fit and active on their own.

With students returning to campus, the Health and Kinesiology building (H&K) will be reopening and making accommodations to allow the return of students to the weight rooms. The staff at H&K has been very deliberate in the changes they’ve made. They are confident that the changes will provide a great deal of safety for the students.

“We believe we are following best practices used locally and nationally,” said H&K assistant director Skylar Brooke. “We added over 40 cleaning stations to our facility and have hand sanitizer placed throughout. All of our protocols have been approved by the Interim Executive Director for Health Security at UNO and we are monitoring the protocols this summer.”

Many of the changes in HPER are similar to changes that have become present in businesses and public places across the country. Decals on the floor will signal the recommended six feet of physical distancing. While using the workout machines, students will not be able to use a machine that is directly adjacent to a machine that another student is using. Masks will be required for all guests entering the facility. And, of course, the H&K staff will be working diligently to deep clean the fitness areas every hour and 40 minutes.

Though H&K will not have same look or protocols as in years past, students will still be able to work out and stay fit while staying safe at the same time. While the staff at H&K is doing the most they can to help students stay safe, Brooke also recommends ways that students themselves can work to improve their own safety.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently, bring your own water bottle and towel,” said Brooke.

In order to say safe while working out at H&K, guests must be responsible and follow the guidelines that have been put in place by the staff. Following the recommended limit of six feet of social distancing and wearing a mask will help in ensuring the safety of all guests.

