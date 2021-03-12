How Elkhorn Common Ground evolved in response to the pandemic

Zach Gilbert

As individuals and industries have adapted to complications brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak almost overnight, gyms were no exception, and Elkhorn Common Ground’s group fitness coordinator Lisa Russell can certainly speak to these struggles.

“We shut down on March 16 – as commanded by the mayor – and I was terrified that life as a group fitness instructor was over,” Russell said. “I felt like everything was going to change drastically and gyms were going to stay closed and [classes] would all be virtual/online only moving forward. I was fearful for all my instructor friends who relied on teaching as their main income.”

In total, Elkhorn Common Ground was closed for almost four months, reopening on July 1. However, starting business up again wasn’t smooth sailing, as many changes had to be implemented to ensure the safety of staff and members.

To begin, there was a limited capacity in the facility (a number Russell says Common Ground never reached, as “many people were still fearful of being in a building around [others]”), and group exercise classes were held in the main gym, to keep people more than six feet apart as they worked out.

Additionally, certain cardio equipment was blocked off to make sure that people were able to stay socially distanced when using these machines. Staff would clean equipment at a rate that was above and beyond what was normally expected, and they simultaneously offered cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer to members around the gym as well.

Upon reopening, all staff also had to wear masks while working. While Common Ground didn’t initially require members and guests to wear masks when moving around the facility, this rule was instituted later.

“I guess you could stay there are people who have come in and have been adamant about not wearing a mask, but for the most part, people are doing what we ask of them,” Russell assures.

Since July, restrictions have eased ever so slightly, as group exercise classes have been allowed to return to their respective rooms (with social distancing still in place), while the “child watch” room – which had remained closed – is set to re-open on March 15. Russell is optimistic that the latter development will bring a boost in membership numbers.

“I’m hoping this will get some of our younger families back into the facility and help us bump up attendance,” Russell said.

Reaching pre-pandemic numbers remains a far-off goal, but Russell believes it’s one that will still be attainable in the end.

“I would love to get class sizes back to normal, but I don’t want to sacrifice people’s safety and comfort,” Russell said. “Thankfully, more people are getting brave in venturing out because they’ve been vaccinated. We also still have some restrictions on the maximum number of participants in classes, so bringing more people in will definitely depend upon when we can loosen the reigns a little bit on that.”

In the meantime, Russell is trying to stay positive and maintain her commitment to Common Ground’s core mission.

“I just hope we can keep our doors open for the long haul and show people how valuable a healthy, active lifestyle is,” Russell said.

