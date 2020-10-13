Fun Halloween festivities in Omaha for the whole family

Regan Thomas

CONTRIBUTOR

Not even COVID-19 can keep Omaha from hosting some family friendly fun for Halloween.

There are many events taking place throughout October across or near the Omaha-Metro area that are centered around celebrating this upcoming holiday – everything from a chilling Halloween car wash to a “Trunk-or-Treat” and more.

If you are struggling as you search for some safe Halloween themed events in or around the city, here are some fun options for you and your family.

Throughout every weekend in October, VIP Express Car Wash, located at 11910 M. St., will be hosting a “Halloween drive through” car wash. This car wash includes black lights, decorations, costumed volunteers and optional treat bags for kids. Kids are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes, but it is not required. This event will cost $20 per car.

In addition, Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard – which is located at 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs, Iowa – will be showing a different Halloween movie every Friday in October. The movies include “Casper,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Goosebumps” and “Ghostbusters.” This event is free for everyone.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, Gifford Farm Education Center at 700 Camp Gifford Rd. in Bellevue will host a Trick-or-Treat event with an educational twist. Kids will learn about the animals at the farm while also playing farm games, earning candy and enjoying hayrack rides. This event will cost $5 to attend.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Durham Museum, located at 801 S. 10th St., is having a “drive-thru Halloween event.” Participants will drive through the parking lot and stop at different Trick-or-Treat stations and other Halloween themed stations. There will also be a laser light show at the museum once the sun goes down. Dressing up for the event is encouraged, but not required. This event is free to everyone.

On the same Saturday, Zen Coffee Co. and The Next Chapter will be hosting their own “Trunk-or-Treat” event at 230 S. 25th St. It is intended to be the perfect event to take the young kids in your family to. This event is free to everyone as well.

Finally, on Friday, Oct. 30, the Joslyn Art Museum will be screening the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” outside in their “spooky sculpture garden.” The Museum asks that attendees bring their own seating to the event, but they do provide pre-packaged snacks. They also ask that attendees respect social distancing guidelines and wear a mask until one’s group is properly seated. This event is free to everyone.

Though this Halloween may look different than others in years past, the city of Omaha and surrounding areas are certainly trying to keep the Halloween spirit alive while also staying safe and abiding by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

There are many other events going on around and near the city as well, so, if you and your family feel comfortable, feel free to get out and about and enjoy the Halloween season – with a mask, of course!

