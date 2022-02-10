Friday Scratch, Saturday Savior: Pennington returns to lineup in big way and makes most of his opportunity

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

During the third period of Omaha’s Friday night loss at North Dakota, Davis Pennington found himself watching from the stands inside Ralph Engelstad Arena. Less than 24 hours later, Pennington was thrust into action.

Not only was Pennington in the lineup, but the freshman defenseman made an impact and scored a huge goal that got Omaha on the board. It’s funny how the game of hockey works sometimes.

“It kind of goes with how our whole team has been,” Pennington said. “We’ve just been preaching sticking with it and I think I’ve had to do that as well. Some nights I don’t get the opportunity (to play). But when I do, and when I get the chance in a big moment like that, I just try to make the most of it.”

That big moment was a power-play goal, which sparked a third-period comeback and eventually led to a 3-2 overtime win. Pennington had spent time on the Mavericks’ second power-play unit earlier this season, but he got another opportunity Saturday night as Jonny Tychonick, who said it himself after the game, struggled.

With time winding down on the Mavericks’ fourth power-play chance of the night, Pennington found himself alone just inside the blue line. He wound up, took a one-time feed from Tyler Weiss, and blasted a rocket through traffic and into the UND net.

“I know that JT was kind of struggling a little bit on our power-play, and I know that we’ve been battling for that position, so I got the last 20 seconds and tried to make the most of it,” Pennington said. “We’ve been talking about shooting from the top. Obviously (Brandon) Scanlin’s had a few goals from that exact play, so trying to get our second unit going.”

The goal was the second of Pennington’s collegiate career. He’s played in 22 games this season, but there’s been a little bit of a theme the last few weeks. Pennington has been a healthy scratch in four of Omaha’s last eight games. When he’s been in the lineup though, he’s played well.

Especially defensively as his positioning and physicality have impressed. At the same time though, every time he’s watched from the stands, he hasn’t missed a beat the next night.

“He’s a guy that plays with a lot of confidence and I think he really enjoys playing against tough opponents,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet. “I think that’s a great characteristic to have in the NCHC — having the confidence about yourself and looking forward to playing top opponents and being in those big games.”

Gabinet said Tuesday afternoon that it goes back to his character and the hard work Pennington has put in during practice as of late. It was evident after the game Saturday night how happy his teammates were to see him get rewarded with the goal too.

“We have guys that really look in the mirror and say what am I not doing well enough,” said junior center Nolan Sullivan. “Penny is a great example. He has stepped into that role and embraces the fact that it might not be him every night, but when it is, he’s going to be ready to play. To have him come out and play how he did Saturday, that’s just a testament to himself and the freshmen.”

It was Pennington’s blast that started to shift the momentum. The Mavericks continued to pepper UND goaltender Zach Driscoll with shots, but were unable to get anything past him. Omaha trailed 2-0 and the Mavericks were on the verge of being swept for the second time in four weeks.

With 14:17 left on the clock though, Pennington’s goal gave the Omaha bench some life and a sense of belief. It was also a big goal for Pennington’s confidence too.

“We got that one on the power play and when we were able to get the second one, you could really feel the tide starting to shift,” Gabinet said. “We knew if we could find a way to get it on net, and Penny was ready for the one-timer there, we just knew if we kept at it, he can’t stop them all.”

Even after scoring such a big goal, Pennington knows he’ll have to continue to earn every opportunity he gets the rest of this season. He’s had that mindset since he first arrived on campus. Even going into this weekend’s series at Miami though, there are no guarantees on how much ice time he’ll see.

But make no mistake, even if Pennington finds himself scratched again, he’ll be ready when the next opportunity presents itself. Game one between the Mavericks and RedHawks is set for a 6 p.m. CDT faceoff Friday in Oxford, Ohio. Game two will follow at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

