Free admission to Lauritzen Gardens for faculty, staff appreciation event

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

In honor of UNO faculty and staff, they are invited to attend Lauritzen Gardens’ “Wonders Under Glass” exhibit at no cost.

The event started on March 11 and will be on display until March 31.

Just in time for the return of spring, UNO employees are invited to attend the indoor exhibit, as well as the outdoor gardens. Using their MavCARD, employees and their immediate families can access Lauritzen Gardens between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Immediate family includes spouses/significant others, children, siblings and grandparents.

The “Wonders Under Glass” exhibit features a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader of Shrader Made Glass, as well as paper art installations by garden staff and photography by Chris Helzer.

Attendees will learn about the beauty of nature and explore how a plant grows from a tiny seed into a beautiful bloom. They will also learn about what plants need to help them grow, how seeds grow and how plants play a role in Nebraska’s ecosystems.

Employees can reserve their tickets using the non-member ticket field and discount code UNOSPRING during checkout to claim complimentary tickets.

