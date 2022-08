Fourth suspected case of monkeypox being investigated in Douglas County

Sara Meadows Editor-in-Chief

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is investigating a fourth case of the monkeypox virus.

Contact tracing has been started, DCHD will not be releasing any other information regarding this individual as a matter of protecting their privacy.

The World Health Organization recently declared monkeypox a Global Health Emergency.

The risk to the public remains low according to DCHD, but anyone with a suspected monkeypox rash that looks like pimples or blisters should contact a healthcare provider.

If a person does not have a healthcare provider, they should contact the Health Department at 402-444-3400.

Read more from the health department below.

“The disease sometimes starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. The incubation period is typically one to two weeks but can range from five days to three weeks.

If possible, contact your provider before going to the facility and inform them of your symptoms and rash. Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, or body fluids, or through respiratory secretions during prolonged intimate contact including kissing or cuddling.

The outbreak currently is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men and individuals meeting partners through online websites, digital applications, or at social events. Anyone who has traveled to an area with ongoing monkeypox transmission and observes a rash typical of the disease should seek medical evaluation.

It is important to know that anyone having several minutes of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person is at risk.

There is no specific monkeypox treatment, but some antivirals have been used effectively. Some people who have had close personal contact with an infected individual may be a candidate for prophylaxis with a vaccine. DCHD has a limited supply of this vaccine.

More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide. More than 2,800 cases have been reported in the United States and its territories.

For more information, please visit the Centers for Disease Control website or call the Douglas County Health Department Information Line at (402) 444-3400.”

