Forbes survey recognizes UNO as one of the top 20 employers in the state of Nebraska

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

A recent nationwide survey of businesses with 500 or more employees from Forbes ranked UNO among the top 20 employers in Nebraska.

In this years’ ranking of America’s Best Employers by State, an annual report compiled and published by Forbes and market research company Statista, UNO is ranked No. 17 in the state of Nebraska – the highest ranking for any higher education institution in the state. This is the second year in a row that UNO has been in the top 20.

“UNO is home to more than 2,000 faculty and staff that make UNO such a thriving campus community,” said Aileen Warren, the associate vice chancellor and director of Human resources. “Our workforce is operating differently than ever before due to COVID-19, but our team at UNO has exemplified the Maverick Spirit in how they have risen to new challenges and adapted to meet them head on.”

Other employers and organizations in Omaha, including TD Ameritrade, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Kiewit Corporation, First National Bank of Omaha and Mutual of Omaha, were also ranked highly.

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln, another institution within the University of Nebraska System was ranked No. 26. Nebraska Medicine, the partner hospital to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, was ranked No.11.

The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state workforce. In Nebraska, 40 employers received ranked placements.

Across the country, rankings were assembled by regularly surveying 80,000 Americans who work for businesses that employ at least 500 individuals. All of the surveys were anonymous, which offered participants the opportunity to be as open with their opinions as they pleased.

Participants were asked to rate employers on multiple criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Statista contributed to the surveys by asking participants how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others.

Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020. Because the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic occurred near the tail end of the surveying period, significant variations in results were accounted for by comparing responses that employees provided throughout the entire survey period.

The full list and additional information about the survey methodology is available on the Forbes website.

