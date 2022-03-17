Five-time Grammy Nominee to perform with UNO Jazz Band

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

Five-time Grammy nominee and UNO graduate Karrin Allyson will be performing with the UNO Jazz Band on April 15 from 7:30– 9:30 p.m.

The event will take place in the Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall at the Strauss Performing Arts Center.

They will be presenting “Some of That Sunshine: An Evening of Jazz,” which features music from Allyson’s 2018 release, her first recording that features all original compositions.

UNO School of Music composition professor Darren Pettit will be arranging Allyson’s compositions specifically for the Jazz Band.

Allyson went to high school at Omaha North High School and later graduated from UNO with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance. Now living in New York, she has earned five Grammy nominations and has become well-known in modern vocal jazz.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $8 for Seniors/Military/Non-UNO students.

UNO students and faculty can get in free with a MavCARD. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the UNO School of Music Concert and Events page.

Get your tickets here: https://tockify.com/uno.music/detail/576/1650069000000

Comments

comments