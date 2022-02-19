FINALLY! Mavs score four third-period goals and Roden shines in elusive Friday win over Huskies

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

OMAHA, Neb.- For the first time since Dec. 3, the Mavericks were able to celebrate a Friday win. After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the second period, Omaha scored four times in a back-and-forth third period and earned a 5-2 win over No. 8 St. Cloud State.

“Great win for the guys,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet after the game. “I thought from start to finish they played well and lots of credit to St. Cloud, they’re a good team. It was nice to see our guys really come out and play a complete game.

“I thought we’ve been playing some good hockey and just not seeing the results all the time. It takes a lot of accountability just to stick with things and make sure you continue showing up and giving everything you’ve got. Nice to see our guys get rewarded tonight.”

On the heels of the Mavericks’ most disappointing series of the season last weekend at Miami, that same team responded in a big way Friday night. Austin Roden, who was making his first start since Dec. 4, made 31 saves between the pipes and improved to 5-1-0 on the year. The junior is also now 3-0 against SCSU in his career.

Omaha’s power-play unit also showed up in a big way as the Mavericks were a perfect 2-for-2. Matt Miller’s goal at the 14:36 mark of the second period and Brandon Scanlin’s blast 6:43 into the third both came on the man advantage.

“Great play by (Tyler Weiss) to Matt on that first power-play goal,” Gabinet said. “Then great job by (Jack Randl) and (Chayse Primeau) getting to the net and Scans unleashed a bomb. That was great to see him put one in the back of the net and that was a big goal for us.”

Miller’s goal gave the home side a 1-0 lead as the sophomore buried a Weiss feed past David Hrenak. SCSU head coach Brett Larson, who arrived in Omaha late Friday afternoon after a flight from Beijing, and amazingly was behind the bench hours later, challenged the play as offside. After a review, Miller’s eighth goal and third power-play goal of the season was confirmed.

But 5:52 into the third, Kevin Fitzgerald netted the equalizer with a power-play goal of his own. Scanlin gave Omaha the lead back less than a minute later, only to see Ondrej Trejbal tie it again less than two minutes later.

“It was back-and-forth, but I think the biggest thing is keeping our heads there and not getting down when they score,” Roden said.

Back-and-forth indeed. Exactly two minutes after Trejbal’s goal, Jimmy Glynn answered with his fourth of the season and the eventual game-winner. Glynn took a Kirby Proctor feed and backhanded a shot over Hrenak’s pad.

Ty Mueller then tipped home a Scanlin shot 44 seconds later to make it 4-2 and the Mavericks were rolling. Brock Bremer brought the Baxter Arena crowd, which was announced at 5,011, to their feet one last time as he tacked on an empty-netter. Bremer’s goal was his fourth of the season and came with just 38.2 seconds left.

“It was a roller coaster,” Scanlin said of the third period. “They get one, we get one. They get one, we get one. We just kept our composure and kept playing hockey. They’re going to score. It’s going to happen, but I like the way we responded.”

Scanlin picked up an assist on Mueller’s goal, along with Miller’s, and finished the night with a goal and two assists. The junior defenseman was named the game’s No. 1 star. Glynn also had a goal and an assist while Randl added two helpers. Ten different Mavericks picked up a point in the win.

As for finally clearing the Friday night hurdle, it had become more of a psychological than physical battle in recent weeks. The Mavericks had dropped seven straight series openers coming into this weekend.

“Whether we win on Friday night or Saturday night, I don’t think it matters,” Scanlin said. “But just to show ourselves and show our fans that we’re ready to go, it was nice.”

The Mavericks will now go for their first sweep since late November (at Alaska). With a win, Omaha (18-13, 8-11) will also tie SCSU (15-10-3, 7-8-3) for fifth place in the NCHC standings with 25 points. However, the Huskies have played one fewer game.

“Tonight’s great and it’s a good win,” Roden said. “But it’s just one part of a puzzle that we’re going to have to build on. We’re going to have to keep winning games to keep our goals alive. This is just a stepping stone, I think.”

Game two is set for another 7:07 p.m. faceoff Saturday at Baxter Arena.

Roden continues to shine against SCSU

When asked after the game if there’s something about facing the Huskies, Roden quipped that he just likes winning. In three career starts against SCSU, that’s all he’s done.

Roden recorded a 41-save shutout against the Huskies on Dec. 13, 2020, and made 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime win last November in St. Cloud. In three career starts against SCSU Roden owns a 3-0 record, a .966 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average. The junior found out Friday morning he was getting the nod.

“I felt ready right when I found out but I treat every week the same whether I’m playing or not,” Roden said. “(That way) when I get that opportunity, I can take advantage of it.”

Scanlin added: “He prepares every day like he’s going to play and it shows every time he steps in the net.”

Although he looked to be fighting the puck a little bit at times early and had a few close calls, Roden settled in nicely. He finished the night with 31 saves, including 13 in the third period.

“I thought he was solid all night,” Gabinet said. “Just really composed in the net and made some good saves look routine. I thought he had a great week of practice and looked really dialed. It’s nice when you have two good goalies to choose from and I had a gut feeling that Austin would have a good game tonight.”

Home sweet home

Friday’s game was just the Mavericks’ third home game of the second half and their first since Jan. 22. After a six-game road trip, the Mavericks opened a six-game homestand of their own to close out the regular season. The home crowd was especially noticeable in game one.

“That was a great crowd,” Roden said. “They were really loud and they were into the game, so it was awesome being back at Baxter. Being at home for the next two weeks after this is a big advantage for us.”

Bounce back

Gabinet said after the game his team’s preparation was “elite” this week and that he liked what he saw in practice. Especially after getting swept in Oxford. That preparation carried into Friday night’s game.

“You can’t control the past, you can’t control the future, so all you have is today,” Gabinet said. “Just really important that you stay present. Just to celebrate this win tonight and see the guys get rewarded for a very good game helps to prove that you can do it.”

As big of a win as Friday night was in the Omaha locker room, they know the series finale won’t be an easy one.

“They’ve got a lot of pride in that room,” Roden said of the Huskies. “They’re a good team and they’re not going to lay over. They’re going to come out and fight tomorrow and I think tomorrow’s going to be a much harder game. We’ve got to prepare for that and we’ve got to be better tomorrow too.”

News and notes

Omaha is now 13-2-0 when leading after two periods this season.

The Mavericks have scored 40 power-play goals as a team this season. That’s tied with Denver for the most in the country.

Nolan Krenzen returned to the lineup Friday night for the first time since Jan. 22. Krenzen has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and didn’t travel the last two weeks.

The win was the 18th of the season for the Mavericks. Those 18 wins are the most in a single season since Mike Gabinet took over as head coach.

Ty Mueller’s goal was his fifth of the season and his first since Nov. 20.

Kevin Fitzgerald’s goal was his 14th of the season, which leads the Huskies.

Brandon Scanlin now has 29 points on the season, which ties him with Western Michigan’s Ronnie Attard for the most points by an NCHC defenseman. It’s also tied for third amongst defensemen nationally.

Taylor Ward is now riding a seven-game goal drought, which is tied for the longest drought in his career. He has just three goals over the past 19 games.

Along with head coach Brett Larson, Sam Hentges and Nick Perbix are also back in Omaha after playing for Team USA in Beijing. There is an outside chance both are in the lineup for SCSU in game two.

