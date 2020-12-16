Evolving Oppression in Omaha: A must-see project by UNO students

Hannah Michelle Bussa

UNO’s Social Justice and Social Change class is proud to release their project entitled “Evolving Oppression in Omaha: Policing, Incarceration, Capitalism, and Community Response.”

Over the semester, the class of undergraduate and graduate students chose the themes they wanted to focus on as well as the way to present those themes to the community.

“We decided as a class to focus on white supremacy, capitalism, incarceration and policing in the United States,” Miles Jordan, a student in the class, said. “The end result is having Zines that will be displayed in the Criss Library, a series of video interviews with activists in Omaha and a website with resources for people to learn more about these complex topics and find ways to engage in the movement for positive social change.”

The different pieces of the project will all come together on the website that features the videos, Zines, course materials on the topics and resources to get involved.

“As part of this project, we have ways for visual and auditory learners to learn, as well as physical and online resources for people to connect with,” Scout Black, another student in the class, said. “I appreciate that our zines can live online but also be available through Criss Library’s zines collection for those who learn better through a physical experience.”

The zines have three different themes: the slave patrol history of policing in the United States; the profitability of white supremacist policies in policing and incarceration; and the history and current analysis of white supremacy in policing in Omaha. These zines include scholarly sources and historical documents to show the intersection of violence against Black bodies and capitalism.

The videos are the other major piece of the project, featuring activists in the community from different organizations.

“Our project was a unique opportunity for us to engage with the greater Omaha community outside of UNO, so we focused a lot on the community organizing and activism that has been happening in the city in response to the recent events of white supremacist violence, often at the hands of the police,” Jordan said.

They explained the importance of a video:

“These are complicated issues, so providing explanations in this way will hopefully be more accessible to more people…The element of real people sharing their lived experiences is also important because folks can more easily connect the terminology and jargon to the actual human beings who navigate these realities every day.”

The students hope this project will help to educate and push people towards action.

“To me, part of civic engagement is disrupting the status quo, and Omaha’s status quo is to ignore white supremacy and blame Black folks for the systemically created disproportional situations they’re in,” Black said. “Talking about these topics is not going to solve them, but I do believe that we cannot fully reckon with and dismantle white supremacy and its effects without having honest historical accounts and community conversations.”

“I hope people feel something – whether it’s defensiveness, anger, sadness, validation, guilt, etc.,” they said. “Apathy and disengagement perpetuate the insidious ways white supremacy remains deeply and invisibly entrenched in every aspect of our society and our structures. I hope people feel something in response [to the project] and take the time and space to reflect on what they feel and why they feel that way.”

Jordan points to the importance of these discussions

“We [as a class] were able to learn about many of the organizations and people doing the important work of challenging harmful systems in our city and our nation,” Jordan said. “Their ability to then share that knowledge and connect even more people to the movement was like icing on the cake.”

They encourage students to take the time to learn something from this project: “I hope that people will take the time to at least learn one thing. I know that there is a lot [in the project], but I also know that the impact of these systems is very real…The calls to action are included on the website and specific strategies for engaging in activism included in the videos are there to help people understand the power they hold. Everyone can make a difference. I hope that our project leads to more people understanding that and then acting on it.”

Jordan added their hopes for the future.

“I hope that someday in the future, white supremacy and anti-Blackness will truly exist only in the past like so many people think it does now,” Jordan said.

The project can be found at EvolvingOppressionInOmaha.weebly.com, and the zines can also be found on display in the Criss Library.

