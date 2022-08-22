Everything you need to know about Durango Days week

Eddie Okosi

Staff Writer

A new semester is on the horizon, which means Durango Days is here again. The weeklong event kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 21 and ends Friday, Aug. 26.

Durango Days is a UNO tradition that encourages students to make connections and find their footing. Navigating college, although exciting and fun, can be intimating. Durango Days is here to make college life a little more stress-free.

Morgan Frushour, Spirit and Traditions Coordinator in the Office of Student Involvement, discusses the many opportunities Durango Days has to offer:

“Durango Days gives students an awesome opportunity to get involved right off the bat, whether that is coming down to get a free lunch or going to the student involvement fairs,” says Frushour. “Those opportunities give students access and availability to be exposed to student organizations, departments, and different parts of the UNO campus that they might not have been aware of.”

This season will feature 39 campus-wide events lined up featuring meet and greets, enrichment stations, sports games, dance parties and more.

“Community is important in a college setting; with returning students, transfer students and new students coming from all over, it’s important for Durango Days to set a sense of community,” says Frushour.

MavFEST kicked off the festivities on Sunday at the Baxter Arena Lot 26. The event is held to get connected with incoming and current students. It also allows students to see what kind of organizations can be found on campus.

“These events welcome and amplify different communities’ entities like sponsors and food trucks and other folks from the larger Omaha community. It lets students see that we are more than just a college, our campus is the Omaha area at large. After some hard years with the pandemic and not as much community engagement, community is more important than ever,” says Frushour.

Regarding free food, there will be many opportunities for students to take advantage of free food events throughout the week. All week from Monday, Aug. 22 through Aug. 25 there will be free lunch held at LOT E by the Henningson Memorial Campanile (bell tower).

Bring out your competitive side and come play games at the Criss Library on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5-7 p.m. The library will also hold a welcome table, where all campus-related questions are welcomed, and free items will be provided.

Learning enrichment events like the Student Government Town Hall, Student Involvement Fair, Maverick Food Pantry Open House, and Sunshine Social will be conducted to get the word out relating to service, social issues, and student participation.

MavPro Movie Night in the Courtyard on Tuesday, and Dance Marathon Block Party on Friday, are a couple of the several kickback events available for students. Giving them the opportunity to relax and socialize with other peers.

On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. Omaha Athletics is hosting a soccer pre-game party proceeding Omaha Men’s soccer VS Rutgers game at 7 p.m. Students can attend any home regular season Mavericks game at no cost with your MavCARD.

The jam-packed week closes out with the annual Operation GLO event.

The last GLO event happened in 2019 pre-pandemic and Maverick productions are “very excited” to reinstate the event and students have also shared their elation leading up to the event.

Attendees are asked to wear the signature white GLO with MavPro t-shirts and the paint and DJ will be provided. Just bring yourself and those dance moves you practice when you’re alone.

There will be events happening throughout the day each day so please make sure to check the detailed schedule events found here: https://events.unomaha.edu/event/durango_days

