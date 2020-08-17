Ensuring Safety for Housing Residents at UNO

Kathryn O’Connor

CONTRIBUTOR

OMAHA – UNO Housing and Residence Life (HRL) has introduced a number of changes on both Dodge and Scott Campus that will take effect in the upcoming academic year in order to ensure the health and safety of residents.

Marshall Kole, the Associate Director of Residence Life, has elaborated on some of the requirements that students residing on campus will have to follow.

“We are complying with campus-wide guidance and Douglas County Health recommendations and mandates that encourage or require the wearing of face-coverings on campus,” Kole said. “There will be distribution of additional cloth face coverings to all residents in addition to the two that UNO will be providing to every student.”

Resident Assistants will continue to be responsible for ensuring the safety and security of all students through on-call duty coverage for the residential areas and addressing policy violations including social distancing guidelines and the face-covering requirement.

HRL has also developed a plan to offer quarantine housing. Residential students who have contracted COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who has will be given the choice to isolate themselves on or off-campus. For students who choose to remain on campus for the duration of that time, they will be placed in an apartment prepped with bed linens, bathroom toiletries and cleaning supplies. They will also receive daily food deliveries and routine check-ins with University Staff.

