Dodge Street Derby turns crimson and black

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

It was a long 483 days away from Caniglia Field, but the Omaha men’s soccer team couldn’t have scripted a much better return to their home turf. A 3-0 shutout win over cross-town rival Creighton. For the first time in program history, the Mavericks came away with a Dodge Street Derby win.

“This match was a win for the soccer fans in our community,” said Omaha head coach Bob Warming. “I’m really happy for our players. They haven’t played a real match on our field in 483 days. That’s a long time to have anything you love taken from you.”

With the win, the Mavericks moved to 1-1 on the young season. After taking an exhibition game against Drake, 2-1, Omaha saw two of their next three games get postponed. The Mavericks fell at Kansas City five days earlier, 3-1, but the win over Creighton is something they hope will catapult them into Summit League play.

A lot has changed on the Omaha roster since that last home contest on Nov. 2, 2019 against Oral Roberts. Their last game overall coming into this season came two weeks later, Nov. 16, 2019, a 1-0 loss to Denver in the Summit League Championship. Only six starters from that contest remain on the Omaha roster, but the Mavericks have added an influx of talent to make up for it.

Ed Port, the first player from England, and Hugo Kametani, the first Japanese international player in program history, are two of those additions. Neither one wasted much time factoring into the scoring in their home debut.

Port scored his first goal as a Maverick in the sixth minute, which served as the eventual game-winner. Just two minutes later, Kametani extended the lead to 2-0. He found the back of the net once again in the 22nd minute, putting a rebound home for his second of the day, which made it 3-0 Mavericks.

The junior was an offside call away from having a hat trick in the second half. He still finished the day with two goals and three shots. Kametani has scored three goals in the Mavericks first two games and was named the Summit League Offensive Player of the Week following the win over the Blue Jays.

Those three goals Omaha scored in the first half were all it took, as the Mavericks continued to shut the Blue Jays down in the second half. After making two stops in the final minutes before the break, goalkeeper Jeremy Pollard came up with a save the one time he was tested in the second half.

Pollard finished the day perfect, stopping all three shots that were fired his way, and the senior picked up his first shutout of the season. Nil Ayats also set a single-game career-high in the contest with the first two assists of his career.

In the four all-time meetings between the two schools, Creighton still leads the series by the slimmest of margins at 2-1-1. However, there’s a bright future for the crimson and black. It’s the first of hopefully many Maverick wins over their cross-town rival in the coming years.

