Culxr House continues community engagement in the New Year

Hannah Michelle Bussa

CONTRIBUTOR

During the summer of protests, local advocacy nonprofit Culxr House– pronounced culture house– became a center for those engaging in civic actions.

Though the organization just celebrated their one-year anniversary, they already have become a staple in the Omaha community.

After the death of James Scurlock, Culxr House supported local activists in the sustained action for justice. They were also involved in the election season, hosting “Candidates for the Culxr” Forums and coordinating rides to the polls.

The team plans to keep that same energy in 2021. Marcey Yates, Director at Culxr House, discussed some new projects planned, as well as continued civic engagement and community support.

One new project in 2021 is the Culxr Spotlight, featuring artists on Instagram @culxrhouseomaha. Culxr Spotlight will feature local artists on the 1st and 15th of each month. These shout-outs will help artists increase their followers and support.

“We really want to continue to look out for others that need support,” Yates said.

This spotlight can feature local makers of all kinds, including art, music, baking, dancing, sewing, textiles and other creative media.

“People can submit work to culxrfirst@gmail.com and include your Instagram handle,” Yates said. “Also go to our Instagram ‘spotlight’ post and tag someone you know that is a creative.”

Another new project at Culxr House is a web series, Vintage Vault.

“We wanted to find a unique way to blend our fashion with local shakers and movers,” Yates said. “The goal is to build confidence through fashion. Taking risks and going outside of your comfort zone.”

Episodes of Vintage Vault can be found on IGTV and YouTube. This web series is done in partnership with NOISE.

Culxr House is also focused on the upcoming local elections and acquiring more space to work on these projects. These events include candidate forums and get out the vote efforts.

“Culxr House is involved in local politics because they play a role in our community and well-being,” Yates said. “The importance of the candidate forums is the opportunity to engage politicians directly with the community. We should know more about these people before the ballot. For the spring election cycle, we are planning to phone bank, canvass the neighborhoods and push the same energy from last year to this election.”

A great place to get started in community engagement with Culxr House is coming up this weekend.

On Saturday, January 23, Culxr House is hosting a Mayoral Candidate Forum at noon. This forum will focus on the issues of the city budget, environmental justice, economic development, police reform, activism and more. It will be co-moderated by Waverle Monroe and Peyton Zyla.

For those who cannot attend in person, it will also be live streamed.

Culxr House’s support of the community is ongoing. Recently, they posted a quote from the late John Lewis, “The vote is the most powerful non-violent tool that we have.”

Culxr House continues to engage the community to stay informed, know the candidates and get to the polls to use that powerful tool.

Find Culxr House online at https://www.culxr.house/home, and on Instagram and Facebook.

Comments

comments