Claussen-Leahy Maverick Run scheduled for Saturday, April 24

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

After being canceled last spring due to the constraints of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Claussen-Leahy Maverick Run is back on this year, with both the in-person 5K run and walk scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at the Baxter Arena.

Last year, attendees were dismayed to hear that the event would no longer occur after an announcement from UNO officials.

“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, on- and off-campus university sponsored events that involve more than 20 people or use more than one-third of a venue’s capacity are postponed or canceled, effective immediately through the end of the Spring 2020 semester,” UNO stated at the time.

Thankfully, with new health standards and increased regulation – as well as the implementation of a “virtual” run/walk component – the Maverick Run will be able to take place this year, just as fans remember it.

Events are set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, when the 800-meter “Kids’ Race” will begin. The starting line will be on 67th Street, just outside the Baxter Arena, with runners running west towards the UNO softball and baseball fields before returning back to Baxter Arena.

In addition, participants in the “Kids’ Race” will be eligible to take part in “Kids’ Zone Activities: an inflatable obstacle course, a batting cage, a slam dunk, and a variety of other interactive inflatables. These activities will be hosted inside of Baxter Arena.

The “Stampede 10K Run” will follow the “Kids’ Race” at 9:00 a.m., and the “Claussen 5K Run” won’t be far behind, commencing at 9:05 a.m.

“Both of the races will be chipped timed, and winners will be based on the participant’s official race time,” the event’s hosts state on the race’s official website. “Medals will be awarded day of race to top runners in each age category, and each pre-registered participant will receive a t-shirt, timing chip, and race bib. Course maps will be sent out to all participants and posted online in February 2021.”

The “Leahy 5K Walk” will take place after both runs, starting at 9:10 a.m. This route will take walkers from the Baxter Arena west on 67th Street towards the Keystone Trail and then south down to Karen Park before returning back to the Baxter Arena.

“The trail will be marked only with a halfway marker and a 5K walk turn-around signage,” the event’s hosts said.

Just as with the runs, each pre-registered participant will receive a t-shirt and race bib, and course maps will be sent out in February 2021.

New this year is a virtual run/walk, which allows participants to simply register, complete the 10K or 5K distance anytime and anywhere they desire (even on a treadmill) and later upload their finish time.

“This virtual run may commence starting Wednesday, April 21, and all times must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24,” the event’s hosts said. “A link and a code will be provided to those running virtually to submit their times the week of the event.”

Because the hosts of the UNO Maverick Run accept results on the honor system, they allow participants to track distances and times however they like. They primarily suggest tracking via a running GPS watch, but they additionally recommend free stopwatch smartphone apps available for iPhones and Android devices.

“Set a goal – whatever it may be – and go out and accomplish it!” the event’s hosts encouraged. “If that means take a break, run some, walk some, so be it. Just track your distance and time each day and enter your total time after you have completed the total distance.”

While registration for the “Kids’ Race” is free, early registration for the “Stampede 10K Run,” the “Claussen 5K Run,” and the “Leahy 5K Walk” is $25. Race day registration for each event is $40. Registration for the virtual 5K run or walk is $40 as well. Money must be submitted by Friday, April 23 at 3:59 p.m.

UNO/UNMC students can register for free for both the in-person or the virtual 5K run/walk by selecting UNO Student Registration online and using the discount code “STU25” before completing their registration.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Pam Schwarting at (402) 639-9506 or pschwarting@omavs.com.

