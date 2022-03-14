Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Omaha’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

The Father Flanagan’s Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) celebrated the parade’s 150th anniversary after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The parade this year was held on March 12 at 10 a.m. in the Old Market area.

The route of the parade began at 15th and Howard St., traveling east on Harney to 11th St., south to Howard St., and west to 14th St.

“The parade is a great family event with many creative floats, marching bands and drill teams, costumed performers, Irish Dancers and much more,” says Tim Lonergan, president of the AOH Omaha division.

Discounted parking was provided by Park Omaha for $1 per hour at two garages and lots in the area – Park 1 at 19th and Jackson St. And Park 4 at 15th and Douglas St.

A Post Parade Party was also held at Annie’s Irish Pub at 11th St. and Capitol Ave. in the Capitol District.

For more information, contact Lonergan at aohomaha@gmail.com.

Comments

comments