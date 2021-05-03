‘Captain America 4’ is in Development With “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021) creators penning the script

Corey Osborne

Get your red, white, and blue vibranium shields ready! “Captain America 4” is officially in works over at Marvel Studios!

According to the folks over at The Hollywood Reporter, their sources say that showrunner of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”(2021) Malcolm Spellman will co-write the script with fellow writer Dalan Musson. Spoilers for the aforementioned series will follow.

One might be curious after watching “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and then seeing a Captain America sequel announced a couple of years later. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had a heartfelt send-out as he gave the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Nothing has been announced about the plot of this film. Through pure conjecture we could guess that it will pertain to Sam Wilson coming into his own as he embraces the title of Captain America, after the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021).

Without getting too deep into spoiler territory Spellman and the writing staff of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021) left various dangling plot threads that they can expand on in this next entry in the Captain America franchise. With fan favorites like the Winter Soldier, US Agent, Sharon Carter, and Baron Zemo, there are so many directions that the next film can go in.

According to Disney+ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021) had their biggest streaming debut yet. With popular shows such as “The Mandalorian” (2019) and “WandaVision” (2021) that is no feat to disregard.

After bringing a Black Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spellman and company has created a narrative that still has so much to explore. With a charismatic lead, and already fleshed out side-characters, it’s looking like Marvel Studios might have another box office hit on their hands with “Captain America 4”.

There’s no word on who is set to direct the film, but we’ll surely get an announcement of the cast as well as more of the talent behind the camera when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is ready to announce it. With the Marvel having a bevy of unannounced films set for 2023 the new Captain America film will most likely fill up one of those spots.

Another unannounced aspect of this production is the return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to the franchise. According to a report by Deadline in mid-January, Chris Evans was in early negotiations to return to the MCU in an unspecified nature. According to Hollywood insiders they say that it’s unlikely that he will return/headline a new Captain America entry. Evans tweeted this in response to the rumor.

As this rumor from Deadline gained traction, it reached a screeching halt has Feige shot down conjecture by stated this while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

“I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself,” Feige said.

Both Feige and Evans were playing rather coy in regards to the rumor, but with news emerging that Captain America 4 is in the works anything is possible.

