Campus to return to normal operations in fall semester

Molly Ashford

Editor-in-Chief

University of Nebraska at Omaha leadership announced on Friday that the Fall 2021 semester will return to the “traditional Maverick college experience” with clubs, classes and student services making their way back to campus.

There will be no remote courses taught in the fall—only entirely online or in-person. Club and intramural sports will return to the university, and student activities and organizations will be permitted to gather on campus and in the community.

In addition, student offices such as campus recreation, academic advising and financial aid will reopen for full service. Many of these offices plan to make Zoom or otherwise remote meetings possible throughout the fall semester.

“This decision is based on the latest health projections and insights on vaccination rates, virus transmission, and COVID-19 testing capacity shared by the Office of Health Security as well as federal, state, and local health officials,” Friday’s press release states.

Depending on public health conditions throughout the semester, the Office of Health and Safety is prepared to enforce preventative health measures such as mask wearing, social distancing, symptom screening and on-campus testing.

Vaccines will not be required to return to campus, though the administration strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated.

Information about health protocols throughout the semester will be available through student email, social media, and the Maverick COVID Response Website. You are encouraged to email contact@unomaha.edu with any questions or concerns, or reach out to your academic advisor (find your advisor here)

