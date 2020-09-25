BREAKING: UNO student reports strong-arm robbery 

Leta Lohrmeyer

EDITOR IN CHIEF

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as information becomes available.

A student reported they were abducted from Elmwood Park and the suspect forced them to withdraw money from a nearby ATM, according to a UNO Alert issued on Sept. 24.

According to the alert, the student reported that they pulled into a parking lot in Elmwood Park at 2:07 p.m. Then a black, four-door Jeep Wrangler pulled in behind them and forced the student to get into the vehicle. The suspect drove the student to a nearby store to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The student reported the incident to UNO’s Department of Public Safety at 3:29 p.m., according to the alert.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’4” tall and was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with black pants. No weapon was shown during the incident.

No arrest has been made in connection with this incident. If you have any information about this crime contact the Omaha Police Department (911).

