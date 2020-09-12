BREAKING: Possible armed individual reported on UNL campus

Leta Lohrmeyer

EDITOR IN CHIEF

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as information becomes available.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln sent out a UNL Alert on Friday about a possibly-armed individual on its campus.

At 7:02 p.m. a student reported seeing a possibly-armed person to the UNL Police Department, according to the UNLPD crime log. This person is now wanted for a possible weapons violation on campus.

According to the first alert sent, this individual was described as wearing a beanie, a beige jacket, on a bike and carrying a blue stuffed animal.

UNL Alert: Possible armed subject last seen in the area of 22nd and W st. Subject is wearing a beanie, beige jacket, on a bike carrying blue stuffed animal. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) September 12, 2020

In another alert sent at 10:50 p.m., reported that the individual was no longer on UNL’s campus. They were last seen southbound leaving city campus at 8:45 p.m.

UNL Alert: Subject was last seen southbound leaving city campus at 08:45 pm. Please call UNLPD if you see any suspicious activity. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) September 12, 2020

This individual has not yet been located. Please call UNLPD at (402) 472-2222 if you have information or see any suspicious activity.

Comments

comments