Board of Regents approves updates to universities’ academic calendars

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved academic calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, following schedule alterations due to COVID-19 protocols and system-wide feedback from staff and students.

At their September 2022 meeting, the board approved calendars that will feature 15-week fall and spring instructional periods, as well as a January term — also referred to as a “J Term” or “January Session,” which was a cause of concern during the previous academic year — ahead of each spring semester.

The changes were made for all universities across the system. However, a UNO-specific change will include the removal of the two “Study Days,” which have been included as part of Prep Week since Fall 2021.

The Board of Regents consists of eight voting members elected by district for six-year terms. The Board also includes four nonvoting student Regents, one from each NU campus, that serve during their tenure as student body president.

Its goal is to provide strategic leadership to the University system, promoting and advocating for the advancement of its mission of education, research and outreach. The board’s decision was made at the campus level based on feedback from campus constituency groups through Faculty Senate and Student Government.

Official dates and details for the current academic year are available on the UNO Registrar site. An outline of the future calendars can be located on the University of Nebraska system site.

The class schedule for Spring 2023 is also available now on the Registrar’s site and advising appointments are available to begin planning ahead.

