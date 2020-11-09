Being thankful for the return of Omaha sports

Jack Hoover

In the spirit of the Thanksgiving season, it’s time to be thankful that Maverick sports are on their way back.

On Mar. 8, Omaha softball fell 1-9 against the Northern Colorado Bears. Shortly after that, softball and all other spring sports had their season put on hold as the public event and large group gatherings were put on hold. Over the following spring and summer months, the sports world went dark as people across the country stayed in their homes and stayed safe.

As the fall sports season approached, there was a glimmer of hope that sports would return in some capacity. On Aug. 8 however, the Summit League decided, for the good of its student athletes, that fall sports would also be postponed. The wait went on.

Now, eight months after Maverick softball played Northern Colorado, sports fans can finally get excited for the return of college sports. On Oct. 28, plans were finally put in place for fall sports to get their chance to play. Men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball will take place in the spring of 2021. All three sports will kick off in mid-February and play an entirely conference based schedule.

One bonus for Omaha fans with the new plan for spring sports is that Al. F Caniglia Field will be the site of the Summit League women’s soccer championship. The best four teams from the regular season will compete, with Omaha looking to be one of them.

Omaha men’s and women’s basketball now have a better idea of what their seasons will look like. The Summit League schedule was released for both teams on Nov. 4. There will be only minor differences between this year’s schedule and a normal schedule.

Both teams will play every team in the Summit twice, per usual. However, both games against one school will happen at the same site. For example, Omaha women’s basketball will open their season with two games at home against Oral Roberts on Jan. 2-3.

Basketball will be playing a non-conference schedule that has not yet been entirely finalized. One game that has been finalized that UNO fans will have to mark on their calendar is a matchup between Omaha men’s basketball and Creighton on Dec. 1 at the CHI Health Center.

Omaha hockey, who also had their season cut short last year, will be gearing up for an NCHC slate that has a different look to it. On Dec. 1, all teams in the conference will converge on Omaha to compete in a 10-game pod. After all games are completed at Baxter Arena, a more conventional season will commence.

Regardless of whether you cheer for all Omaha sports or just a few, there’s plenty to be excited about right now. For Maverick fans, the long offseason is tantalizingly close to coming to an end.

