Barbara Alexander receives Employee of the Month at UNO

UNO Prize Patrol surprised Barbara Alexander on April 21, when they awarded her Employee of the Month.

Alexander is an enrollment specialist at UNO and is best known for her knowledge and hard work, which was featured in her nomination.

“Barbara is a key contributor to our office,” her nominator said. “She has taken on everything that’s been handed to her to the point where she is an expert on many of the processes our office is involved with, and is someone we can all bounce ideas off of because she provided great feedback and new ways of tackling issues we might face in serving our students, faculty, and staff.”

As an enrollment specialist, Alexander fields all emails that are sent to the UNO Registrar email address, working with everyone from future students to faculty and staff.

“She is quick to respond professionally, courteously, and knowledgeably to all of these audiences, and because of this, we are able to provide great, personalized customer service in an electronic format,” her nominator said.

As the pandemic has forced many people to work from home, Alexander has transitioned from working in person to remote or hybrid work.

“Barbara knows her job well; I always know I can count on her to know or remember some little detail that I might be missing when I’m thinking through how to solve something I’m working on,” her nominator said. “Whatever it is, I know she can be counted on.”

To honor the award, Alexander will receive a certificate, a hot/cold tumbler provided by the UNO Bookstore, a monetary award, two tickets to a UNO sporting event and even her own designated parking space.

