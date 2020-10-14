Attending haunted attractions in Omaha this Halloween season

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

Though certain Halloween plans have been put on pause this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many haunted houses are still open and operating across the Omaha Metro Area.

While these haunted attractions have added new plans and procedures to properly combat coronavirus, they still feature the scares that Omahans have come to know and love. Among those businesses welcoming guests this fall are Scary Acres, Haunted Hollow, Bloodrush and Bellevue Berry Farm’s Ranch of Terror & Haunted Hayrack Ride.

Scary Acres, located at 17272 Giles Rd., will be strongly recommending that all guests wear masks in their park when it is difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance, but especially when walking through indoor attractions. Masks will also be provided to guests upon request, free of charge.

In each attraction, actors will be required to wear masks or facial coverings when they are not able to maintain a physical 6-foot distance from guests, and these masks will be incorporated into each actor’s costume.

To alleviate congestion inside buildings, groups entering attractions will be limited to four to six individuals (a reduction from the usual six to eight people allowed). Ticket takers at each attraction entrance will be allowing for longer space between each group as well. Finally, hand sanitizer dispensers will be located at all ticket and concession booths and outside each attraction.

Haunted Hollow, located at 12501 Old Giles Rd., will also be recommending but not requiring masks. However, if riding Haunted Hollow’s shuttle bus, masks will be required.

In addition, sanitizing and handwashing stations will be placed throughout the park to reduce the spread of germs. Six feet distancing between staff and guests will be strongly monitored throughout each evening.

Bloodrush, located at 23301 W. Maple Rd., is explicitly requiring all staff members and guests to wear face masks while on the premises, in contrast with Scary Acres and Haunted Hollow. Furthermore, before entering the park, one must receive a temperature check and sanitize their hands. Additional sanitizing stations will be available across the property.

The staff of Bloodrush will also receive temperature checks prior to starting their shift, and they will have hand sanitizer within reach at all times. Bloodrush will be limiting the capacity of their haunted trail – similar to Scary Acres – so this may affect size of lines on weekends. In this case, the owners advise purchasing a fast pass or visiting on less crowded weeknights.

Finally, Bellevue Berry Farm’s Ranch of Terror & Haunted Hayrack Ride, located at 11001 S. 48th St. in Papillion, NE, asks that all customers wear a mask during check-in and check-out, but they will not be specifically requiring mask use throughout their farm grounds, according to a post on their official Facebook page.

When wandering throughout the grounds, the farm asks that guests maintain social distancing whenever possible. In addition, groups in the Ranch of Terror will be evenly spaced out, as will those seated on the Haunted Hayrack Ride.

Even in these less than ideal circumstances, haunted houses across the Metro have found a way to remain open whilst simultaneously looking out for the safety of their guests. For those who feel comfortable enough to venture out of their house and enjoy some of Omaha’s signature “spooks,” there are an abundance of options.

Comments

comments