Arts and Sciences Dean steps down after 14 years

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

After 14 years as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Dean David Boocker announced he will be stepping down at the end of Spring semester.

Boocker joined the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2008 as the dean of the college, as well as a professor of English. In his time as dean, he was committed to creating an environment that encouraged students to love their academic journey.

“There is no question that without Dean Boocker’s vision and passion for our students, UNO would not be in the position it is today as an academic and cultural center for our community,” Chancellor Joanne Li said. “The diversity of opportunities the College of Arts and Sciences has provided a generation of our students has been a truly remarkable legacy that will serve the campus substantially well into the future.”

Boocker’s commitment to his job helped establish the Exploratory Studies program, located in the College of Arts and Science building; this is designed to help those students who are “undecided” find a clearer academic path.

The program also led to changes in the college’s graduation requirements, which now allows twice as many students to receive a minor in addition to their major.

“Dean Boocker has been the backbone of the College of Arts and Sciences through tremendous changes on this campus, always guiding a steady ship to ensure our students, faculty, and staff are not just supported but celebrated,” said Sacha Kopp, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “It can’t be overstated how much of an impact Dave has had on UNO’s upward trajectory over the past decade through important academic initiatives, community outreach, and faculty development.”

Before UNO, Boocker served as chair and professor in the Department of English and Journalism at Western Illinois University, and as a professor of English at Tennessee Technological University.

