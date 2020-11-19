Artists @ Home: An introvert’s dream to think, work and write songs

Makayla Roumph

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tragedy for many, but an opportunity to some. Local songwriter and musician Sophie Clark is one who has benefitted from quarantine.

When COVID-19 first hit in March, Clark was in the midst of making an EP. The timing was perfect, as it made for an introvert’s dream to think, work and write the best songs she could.

“It was a very productive time and my songwriting skills really grew,” Clark said. “It allowed me the necessary time to really reflect on what I wanted to write, how I wanted it to sound, who I wanted to sound like and how I could best convey each emotion I wanted to capture.”

Clark has been songwriting since she was 14 years old. Now at the age of 23, she has pulled from her own and other’s life experiences to inspire the songs that she crafts.

“Some of the best songs I’ve written are songs I wrote ‘for’ other people,” Clark said. “I think of myself as an empath, so it is no surprise I pick up on the emotions of those close to me. Most of my songs aren’t necessarily based on a story, but rather a specific feeling.”

Clark said she loves shaping lyrics around the specific emotions or phrases she feels. In this way, she tells others that she is a better lyricist than a musician, but she enjoys the process of developing melodies for her songs all the same. She credits her spirit guides for that.

Clark is a UNO alumna, who earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing and Creative Nonfiction (English). After graduating in 2019, Clark applied to graduate school for creative writing before doing a full 180 and moving to Nashville to pursue music. COVID-19 has recently brought her back home to be with family. However, Clark is still pursuingNashville projects with her producer from home.

Clark said: “One thing we’ve learned from the pandemic is that most things can be done remotely, even music. We have a small recording space set up in our house, so I record my piano and vocal tracks and send them to him. He then builds on those in his studio with his studio musicians. I do miss being face to face and watching the process happen, but he says he does enjoy being alone in his studio and the natural flow of creativity he can put into my songs with no pressure. So, there’s definitely a benefit to artists being comfortable alone in their own spaces right now.”

Nashville, also known as “Music City,” showed Clark new inspirations and her potential, and she is looking forward to further exploring more genres and collaborating with more people during her time in Omaha.

Clark’s new EP “Prettier” was released on Oct. 12 and can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. She said this specific EP portrays her life before COVID, protests, the election and going through a breakup from a long-term relationship.

“It is almost like the girl who wrote it was living a completely different life than mine now,” Clark said. “But I think it captures me at that time in my life so well, and I’ll always want to remember it that way.”

