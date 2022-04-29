Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial update

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is underway and countless pieces of evidence and revelations have been made. Here are some of the things you may have missed.

Depp has stressed that he never hit or abused ex-wife Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth,” reiterating that “nothing of the kind ever happened.”

Despite this, the defense has revealed some shocking evidence against Depp, showing texts from him to actor Paul Bettany stating, “let’s drown her before we burn her” and “I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

This evidence was confirmed by Depp, who apologized for it on the stand. Although this information is revealing, it still does not show the actor as an abuser as Heard has previously stated.

Depp has had some strides in the case as well, however, with multiple witnesses calling Heard out for her past actions and stretching of the truth. Unless Depp is proved to have beaten his wife at any time, it’s hard to imagine the charges of defamation not going through.

Still though, this case continues to develop and draw more attention — with many on Depp’s side. A movement to boycott the next “Aquaman” movie, starring Heard, has already gained a following.

As far as Depp’s career goes, he was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” movie, in which he originally played the main villain.

He has also said that his role in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow would not be in the movie. Depp said that he would not be returning to the franchise, no matter how much Disney may offer him in the future.

As the trial progresses, the results will most likely dictate both Heard and Depp’s presence in Hollywood.

