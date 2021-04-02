AAPI Solidarity Event #StopAsianHate

Hannah Michelle Bussa

The AAPI Solidarity Event was held for the community to hear from speakers and be in solidarity with members of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community.

Violence against the AAPI community has increased over the past year during the Covid-19 pandemic with most of the attacks targeting AAPI elders and women.

Organizer Mary Beth Cronkleton said her goal with the event was to show solidarity, create dialogue and learn how people can proactively help combat racism. She wanted participants to visit three links: the go fund me page for stop AAPI hate, the Hollaback bystander intervention training and a bystander intervention training out of Chicago.

Two people spoke at the event. The first was Kate Gotsdiner, a City Council candidate for District 5. Gotsdiner was adopted from South Korea and was raised by a first-generation Asian American mother. She would be the first Asian American woman on Omaha’s City Council if elected.

The second speaker was Dr. Ali Khan. Khan is the Dean of the College of Public Health at UNMC and renowned as the Retired Assistant Surgeon General. He is the CDC’s Director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response.

