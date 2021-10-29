A Piece of Rome in Omaha

Bella Watson

On Oct. 8, SEE Global Entertainment brought the beauty of Rome’s Sistine Chapel to Omaha’s Capitol District. The exhibition features lifelike replicas of Michelangelo’s art, recreated by using high-definition photography that is meant to emulate the brushstrokes seen in the original artwork.

This unique exhibition is making its way around the globe, allowing millions to see the beauty of one of Rome’s oldest pieces of art. The life-size replicas are meant to share the rich Italian heritage that lives within the artwork with those who would otherwise be unable to appreciate its beauty. The pieces are accompanied with large scriptures that detail the inspiration that helped Michelangelo to create this masterpiece.

While the original painting was done on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, the exhibition broke the piece up into large sections that are shown on canvases. The canvases are sized to match the original artwork in the chapel, so many of them tower well over six and seven1 feet. This was done to make viewing easier and more accessible for audiences.

Inside of the exhibition you will find a dark, cleared room inside of the Capitol District at 10th and Capitol. The ambiance is set inside of the room with warm-toned lights that illuminate a path for you throughout the room. Large works of art are set on either side of the room and poster-sized prints sit next to them with explanations of the artwork.

I personally have always been a fan of art exhibitions, but this one is particularly interesting for those who may not be, because the experience is so immersive. Instead of just viewing art, it feels as though you are experiencing it. The Sistine Chapel is the first of its kind to make its way to Omaha, but others may be soon to follow. A similar exhibition, this one following the works of artist Vincent van Gogh, is said to be visiting Omaha this spring.

The Sistine Chapel will remain inside of Omaha’s Capital District until Jan. 1, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online, and the event offers recordings of the posted art explanations for those who need accessibility services.

