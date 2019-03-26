Yousuf retains presidency after hearing over campaign budget reports

Video by Bryan Vomacka

Jessica Wade

Will Patterson

UNO student body President Aya Yousuf and Vice President Jabin Moore will retain their positions after a public hearing was held on Monday, March 25 in response to discrepancies in both UNO presidential candidates’ final campaign spending budgets.

Yousuf and Moore ran against Cade Wolcott and Hannah Keator. Both parties began the hearing by walking the Elections Commission and the public through their campaign budgets.

The hearing was held in response to a grievance filed by Keator the afternoon of March 14.

The main controversy pertaining to Yousuf and Moore’s budget report was due to a dispute over photographs that were taken of the candidates without charge.

Wolcott and Keator argued that the photographs should have been added to the final budget report at “market value”.

“Any service that you use you must list the fair market value,” Wolcott. “You still received this service. Why did you think it’s okay to not list that price?”

Yousuf said that the definition of a fair market value as she understood was one “from an economics background,” which may not have been the same definition used by the election commission. She also stated that the photographer, who was also present at the hearing, did not have set prices listed anywhere because he had not officially established his business.

“As we were doing our due diligence in preparing our budget and asking Dustin questions…our definition of fair market value was based off the rules of the election commission which governs our election, Google doesn’t govern our election so that’s what we used to determine our price of fair market value,” Wolcott said.

During the open questions portion of the hearing an audience member asked Chief Election Commissioner Daniel Kuchar for the election commission’s definition of free market value. The definition is not strictly stated in the by-laws.

The main controversy surrounding Wolcott and Keator’s campaign pertained to a missing page from their initial budget report. The Election Commission stated that with the page turned in, there were no other discrepancies.

Comments

comments