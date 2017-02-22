WRC promotes wellness with resources

Shudi Peng

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Women’s Resource Center provides a variety of resources to enhance the lives of women and promote gender wellness.

UNO’s WRC, founded in 1973, has grown through student initiatives and is a multi-service agency that provides a variety of resources for women and all who identify as women, according to UNO’s website.

Jennifer Benitez-Albiter, director of the WRC and public health and women and gender studies major, said the mission of the WRC is to raise awareness about women’s issues by hosting events and working with community organizations.

Benitez-Albiter said one of the WRC’s events is called Take Back the Night. The event aims to raise awareness about sexual assault. A variety of organizations are invited to Take Back the Night to give speeches and provide information about their organization’s resources.

“We usually have 20 to 100 students come,” Benitez-Albers said. “They are able to learn information about sexual assault and interpersonal violence so that they can empower themselves and teach others.”

Besides hosting events, the WRC offers a variety of products available to students, including tampons, pads, menstrual cups, pregnancy tests and razors.

Social work major Briana Cannon said that the WRC is a good resource to have on campus and is a place to talk and thrive.

The WRC is also able to provide students with access to other resources, including the Victim and Survivor Advocate Group, which provides support for students who have been sexually assaulted.

Information about Title IX, which prevents discrimination based on gender, is also available. Benitez-Albers said access to resources and information is an important part of the WRC’s mission.

“Our responsibilities are to make sure students know this organization and know how to use the services and resources in WRC.” Benitez-Albers said. “[The] WRC was created to help students, to make students aware that there is a resource for them, and [know how to] take advantage from there.” Benitez-Albiter said.

The WRC is located in 114 in the Milo Bail Student Center. The organization’s hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

