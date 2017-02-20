Workforce automation

Jose Rodriguez

CONTRIBUTOR

Automated systems are part of our everyday life workforce, from manufacturing to self-checkouts in a supermarket. The implementation of said systems replaces human workforce members, generating worries each time new technologies are introduced.

Recently Amazon introduced its new convenience store “Amazon Go,” which is said to open early this year in Seattle, Washington. This store promises to provide shoppers with a simple shopping experience without lines, check-outs or registers, all thanks to machine learning, computer vision and artificial intelligence according to Amazon.

As these new technologies are introduced, questions and fears about the future of current workers arise. Since the Industrial Revolution people have worried about losing jobs to machines, however, experts argue that new technologies actually create new employment opportunities.

Automation systems do cause the loss of jobs in the short term, but not in the long term, according to University of Nebraska at Omaha Instructor of Business Administration Management Christopher B.R. Diller.

“In the long term they’re going to end up creating new, different opportunities for the workforce.” Diller said.

