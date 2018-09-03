Women’s Soccer Falls Short in Opening Games

Drake Foss

CONTRIBUTOR

Mavericks Hold Arkansas State to a Draw

The Mavericks were unable to find a way to finish off Arkansas State, as they both earned a draw in a double-overtime thriller on August 19th.

The Mavericks scored early on a header from Brylie Meyer, off an assist from Sophia Roux. Arkansas State would equalize in the 21st minute off a shot from Maggie Ertl.

The rest of the match was a constant back-and-forth, with neither team able to take the lead. The Mavs dropped to 0-1-1.

Mavericks Fall to Arkansas

The Mavericks were unable to win their second game in the state of Arkansas, as they would lose to the Razorbacks 2-0. Marissa Kinsey was the first to score (unassisted) against the Mavericks in the 56th minute. The final goal was also scored by Kinsey, off an assist by Parker Goins.

The result dropped the Mavericks to 0-2-1 on the season.

Mavericks Fall to Creighton in Drama-Filled Home Opener

The Mavericks started the game off strong, getting 3 shots on goal in the first 25 minutes of play; however, they were unable to capitalize on their chances. Both teams entered the locker room at halftime with zero goals.

Creighton was the first to capitalize on a chance, scoring a shot from the top of the box by Aline Reinkober in the 67th minute (Ainsley Atkinson provided the assist). That would be the only score of the game, as the Bluejays spoiled the home opener for the Mavs.

Mavericks Fall to Missouri State 1-0

The Mavs lost a tough battle against Missouri State, unable to capitalize on any shots within 90 minutes.

The only goal of the contest came from Anna Durnin of Missouri State.

Missouri State led Omaha in shots 8 to 7, and in saves by 4 to 2. The Mavericks gathered 7 fouls, compared to the Bears’ 5.

This loss leaves the Mavericks at an 0-4-1 start to the season. The Mavericks play Green Bay next on Sunday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

Comments

comments