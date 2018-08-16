Women’s soccer drops opener to Memphis

Kenneth Pancake

SPORTS EDITOR

In their season debut on the road, the Maverick women’s soccer team dropped a decision to the Memphis Tigers on Thursday night 4-0.

The Tigers opened the floodgates quickly, scoring in the sixth minute. Elizabeth Woerner corralled a loose ball in the box to its end, putting the score to 1-0. Later, in the 18th minute, Clarissa Larisey placed a shot above Omaha’s keeper and into the net.

In the second half, Memphis scored in the 79th and 90th minutes, with a crosser from Samantha Murphy and a header by Kimberley Smit, respectively.

Omaha (0-1-0) will stay in the south, facing Arkansas State next in Jonesboro, Arkansas next Sunday. The game is set for 1 p.m.

